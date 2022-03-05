Skip to main content

How to Watch Konyaspor vs. Galatasaray: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Konyaspor will look to end its four-match winless streak in Turkish league play when it hosts the club with the most Super Lig titles ever Galatasaray on Saturday.

Konyaspor has experienced a run of misfortune in recent weeks suffering three defeats in its last four matches, putting the club's place in the top two in jeopardy. They struggled through a tough loss 5-1 away at Alanyaspor last Sunday and now face an in-form Galatasaray who is in search of its looking for its third victory in a row.

Despite the emotional blow last week, Konyaspor is still in second place of the Super League standings with 49 points. A victory against Galatasaray would give the club its 10th home win this season. The team is counting on the return to the starting lineup of Amir Hadziahmetovic who served his one-match suspension in that 5-1 defeat.

Galatasaray is coming off of two thrilling victories in a row, the most recent one being a 4-2 home win over Rizespor. The team actually fell behind twice before ultimately scoring three goals in the last 20 minutes to take all three points. Patrick van Aanholt (2), Ryan Babel and Bafétimbi Gomis all got on the scoreboard.

Barcelona-loanee Iñaki Peña will likely continue starting in goal for Galatasaray, who recently found out its next rival in the UEFA Europa League: Barcelona. Peña has started all four of Galatasaray's previous matches (2W-2D).

