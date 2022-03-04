Skip to main content

How to Watch Malatyaspor vs. Adana Demirspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 28 of the Turkish Super Lig gets underway with top-four hopeful Adana Demirspor hosting Malatyaspor on Friday.

The first meeting between these two teams in the Turkish Super Lig was on matchday nine back in October of 2021, when Malatyaspor defeated Adana Demirspor 2-0 with a goal from Benjamin Tetteh and an own-goal from Ivorian defender Simon Deli.

Things have changed quite a bit since that victory, with Malatyaspor now finding itself in last place in the standings with 17 points in 27 matches. Its last win in league play was only a few days after that matchday nine victory, when it beat Altay, also in October. Since then, the team has gone 0-5-12 in the Turkish Super Lig.

Adana Demirspor is currently 5th place in the standings on 45 points, just one point outside of the top four and four points away from a spot in next year's UEFA Champions League.

The team is coming off of a 0-0 draw exactly one week ago at home vs. Antalyaspor and is currently on a five-match undefeated streak, going 3-2-0 in that span.

Mario Balotelli, who recently made headlines for claiming that in his prime he was just as good as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, is Adana Demirspor's leading goalscorer on the season with 10 goals in league play so far.

Regional restrictions may apply.

