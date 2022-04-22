Skip to main content

How to Watch Rizespor vs. Fenerbahce: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fenerbahce looks to extend its five-match winning streak on Friday when it takes on Rizespor

Fenerbahce has been red-hot lately, winning its last five matches and going unbeaten in its last seven.

How to Watch Rizespor vs. Fenerbahce Today:

Match Date: April 22, 2022

Match Time: 1:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream the Rizespor vs. Fenerbahce match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fenerbahce hasn't lost since it dropped a 3-2 decision to Slavia Prague back on Feb. 24. That loss was the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League. The last time Fenerbahce has lost in the Turkish Super Lig is Feb. 5 to Istanbul Basaksehir.

It has been a great run for Fenerbahce and it has helped it move a point ahead of Konyaspor for second place in the table.

Friday, Fenerbahce will look to stay hot against a Rizespor team that is tied for 17th place in the standings.

Rizespor currently sits 8-6-19 on the year and has just 30 points, which puts it tied with Altay Ismir in the league table.

Despite the struggles this season, Rizespor is playing better as of late. It has won two of its last four matches and also has played to a draw with Kayserispor during that time.

The improved play has kept it from the bottom of the standings, but it is looking to make even more of a move as it heads into the last month of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
22
2022

Rizespor vs. Fenerbahce

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
1:25
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
