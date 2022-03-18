Skip to main content

How to Watch Rizespor vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rizespor and Trabzonspor kick off Matchday 30 of the Turkish Super League on Friday at Çaykur Didi Stadium.

Trabzonspor is on a historic run this season in the Turkish first division. The club is perched atop the Super League standings with a 15-point lead over second-place Konyaspor with just nine matches to go. The league leader is well on its way to claiming its seventh title in the tournament and its first since the 1983-84 season.

How to Watch Rizespor vs. Trabzonspor Today:

Match Date: March 18, 2022

Match Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream Rizespor vs. Trabzonspor on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Trabzonspor has played three matches this month in all competitions, one in the Turkish Cup and two in league play. On Mar. 1, the club hosted Antalyaspor in the Cup quarterfinal, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Edin Visca and Berat Özdemir. They will now face Kayserispor in the semifinal round, with the first leg going down on Apr. 19.

In league play, Trabzonspor drew 1-1 at third-place Fenerbahçe followed by a 4-2 victory at home over Göztepe. Antony Nwakaeme, Abdülkadir Ömür, who scored a brace, and Djaniny all got on the scoresheet to secure the club its 21st and most recent victory in the Turkish first division.

Rizespor, meanwhile, are fighting a much different fight at the moment, sitting in second-to-last place in the standings, 12 points below the first team out of the relegation zone. A win at home against the team that has only lasted once all season would surely do wonders for Rizespor moving forward into the final stretch of matches this campaign.

Regional restrictions may apply.

imago1010432330h (1)
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Rizespor vs. Trabzonspor in Canada

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
