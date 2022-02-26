How to Watch Sivasspor vs. Besiktas in Canada

Skip to main content

How to Watch Sivasspor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

An intriguing matchup in the Turkish Super Lig takes place on Friday with Sivasspor taking on Besiktas.

On Saturday, Besiktas will take on Sivasspor in what should be an exciting matchup out of the Turkish Super Lig, one that pits the sixth-place team against the 12th-place team.

How to Watch Sivasspor vs. Besiktas today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Besiktas is the former with 41 points through 26 matches, an 11-7-8 record and a plus-five goal differential. It is undefeated in its last five matchups, though only two of those results were victories, with the other three being draws. Besiktas' most recent showing was a 1-0 over Altay thanks to a 64th-minute goal by Domagoj Vida.

Sivasspor, meanwhile, is No. 12 on the table with 34 points, an 8-8-10 record and a plus-two goal differential. It is coming off of a defeat, however, after falling 1-0 to Faith Karagumruk. 

This will be the second matchup this season between these two clubs, with the last one taking place on Oct. 2, a 2-1 victory for Besiktas behind a brace by Guven Yalcin.

To catch the rematch in Canada, just tune to beIN SPORTS En Español at 10:55 a.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Sivasspor vs. Besiktas

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)
Time
10:55
AM/ET
