How to Watch Sivasspor vs. Trabzonspor: Live Stream, TV Channel

Super Lig leaders Trabzonspor takes on Sivasspor on Saturday.

Trabzonspor (49 points) currently has a commanding lead in the Turkish Super Lig, sitting 10 points ahead of second-place Konyaspor. On Saturday, eighth-place Sivasspor (29 points) will look to upset the league's best team.

How to Watch Sivasspor vs. Trabzonspor Today:

Match Date: Jan. 15, 2021

Match Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream Sivasspor vs. Trabzonspor on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Trabzonspor is coming off of a 1-0 win over Malatyaspor, with Andreas Cornelius scoring the team's lone goal. It was Cornelius' 10th goal of the season, moving him to just one goal behind Fatih Karagumruk's Aleksandar Pesic for the Super Lig lead.

On the year, Trabzonspor has played 20 matches but has allowed just 14 goals. The team has a plus-23 goal differential.

As for Sivasspor, the team is coming off of its own 1-0 victory, beating Konyaspor last week thanks to a Leke James goal. After taking down the second-place team in the Super Lig, can Sivasspor now beat the first place team?

On the season, Sivasspor has a plus-seven goal differential, with Mustapha Yatabare leading the team with seven goals.

The first meeting of these teams in August was won by Trabzonspor. The team went up 2-0 with goals by Anastasios Bakasetas and Anthony Nwakaeme, with Sivasspor fighting back with an Isaac Cofie goal to make the final score 2-1.

