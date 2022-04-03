Trabzonspor, the current leader of the Süper Lig with 70 points through 30 matches, will take on eighth-place Besiktas on Sunday. Besiktas has 46 points.

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs Besiktas Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 7

Trabzonspor is coming off of a rare loss, just its second of the season. The team fell 3-2 to Rizespor on March 18, the last time the team was in action. Abdulkadir Omur and Djaniny each scored a goal, but Rizespor got three penalty kick goals from Joel Pohjanpalo, including one in stoppage time.

Besiktas is coming off a 1-1 draw with Hatayspor, with Michy Batshuayi scoring early but Hatayspor drawing the match even just before the half. The team hasn't won a match since Feb. 26, when it beat Sivasspor 3-2.

These two teams last played in November, with Trabzonspor winning 2-1. Omur put Trabzonspor on top just before the half, while Cyle Larin for Besiktas equalized things in the 62nd minute. It looked like the match was heading for a draw before Andreas Cornelius scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to give Trabzonspor the win.

