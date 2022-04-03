Skip to main content

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Trabzonspor takes on Besiktas on Sunday in Süper Lig action.

Trabzonspor, the current leader of the Süper Lig with 70 points through 30 matches, will take on eighth-place Besiktas on Sunday. Besiktas has 46 points.

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs Besiktas Today:

Match Date: April 3, 2022

Match Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 7

Live stream the Trabzonspor vs Besiktas match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Trabzonspor is coming off of a rare loss, just its second of the season. The team fell 3-2 to Rizespor on March 18, the last time the team was in action. Abdulkadir Omur and Djaniny each scored a goal, but Rizespor got three penalty kick goals from Joel Pohjanpalo, including one in stoppage time.

Besiktas is coming off a 1-1 draw with Hatayspor, with Michy Batshuayi scoring early but Hatayspor drawing the match even just before the half. The team hasn't won a match since Feb. 26, when it beat Sivasspor 3-2.

These two teams last played in November, with Trabzonspor winning 2-1. Omur put Trabzonspor on top just before the half, while Cyle Larin for Besiktas equalized things in the 62nd minute. It looked like the match was heading for a draw before Andreas Cornelius scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to give Trabzonspor the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

