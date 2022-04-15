How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Fatih Karagümrük

Trabzonspor currently holds a 13-point lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig standings with just six matches left in the season and 18 points left on the table. It would take a catastrophe for the Turkish leader to blow its current lead, but every point counts and the club will look to continue its victory lap when it hosts Fatih Karagümrük at Senol Günes Stadium on Friday.

April 15, 2022

Despite the big lead in the standings, Trabzonspor is winless in its last three league matches and just one win in its last five. The singular victory was a 4-2 finish over Göztepe on March 12 thanks to goals from Anthony Nwakaeme, Abdülkadir Ömür (2) and former Liga MX and Santos Laguna attacker Djaniny.

Fatih Karagümrük, meanwhile, has come away with two victories in its last four league outings, with the club's most recent match being the 3-2 win over Kasimpasa thanks to finishes from Adnan Ugur, Aleksander Pesic and Kristijan Bistrovic.

Fatih Karagümrük is in 10th place in the Turkish Super League standings with 46 points and will look to win at league-leader Trabzonspor on Friday to get closer to those top four European competition spots in the standings.

