Skip to main content

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Fatih Karagümrük: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Trabzonspor hosts Fatih Karagümrük on matchday 33 of the Turkish Süper Lig on Friday.

Trabzonspor currently holds a 13-point lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig standings with just six matches left in the season and 18 points left on the table. It would take a catastrophe for the Turkish leader to blow its current lead, but every point counts and the club will look to continue its victory lap when it hosts Fatih Karagümrük at Senol Günes Stadium on Friday.

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Fatih Karagümrük Today:

Match Date: April 15, 2022

Match Time: 1:25 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN La Liga

Live Stream Trabzonspor vs. Fatih Karagümrük on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite the big lead in the standings, Trabzonspor is winless in its last three league matches and just one win in its last five. The singular victory was a 4-2 finish over Göztepe on March 12 thanks to goals from Anthony Nwakaeme, Abdülkadir Ömür (2) and former Liga MX and Santos Laguna attacker Djaniny.

Fatih Karagümrük, meanwhile, has come away with two victories in its last four league outings, with the club's most recent match being the 3-2 win over Kasimpasa thanks to finishes from Adnan Ugur, Aleksander Pesic and Kristijan Bistrovic.

Fatih Karagümrük is in 10th place in the Turkish Super League standings with 46 points and will look to win at league-leader Trabzonspor on Friday to get closer to those top four European competition spots in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
15
2022

Trabzonspor vs. Fatih Karagümrük

TV CHANNEL: beIN La Liga
Time
1:25
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Trabzonspor Fatih Karagumruk
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Fatih Karagümrük

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Seth Beer (28) scores the winning run-on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly, defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb Houston Astros At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Seth Beer (28) scores the winning run-on a Ketel Marte sacrifice fly, defeating the Houston Astros 3-2 in the tenth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Mlb Houston Astros At Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
Apr 9, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder David Peralta (6) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Mets

By Ben Macaluso27 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Alabama State at Jackson State in College Softball

By Adam Childs27 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Georgia at Missouri in College Softball

By Christine Brown27 minutes ago
Lecce Spezia
Serie A

How to Watch Spezia vs. Inter Milan in Canada

By Rafael Urbina37 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch North Carolina Central at Norfolk State in College Softball

By Christine Brown2 hours ago
Apr 12, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken in the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Flames won 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy