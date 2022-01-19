Skip to main content

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs Giresunspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Trabzonspor takes on Giresunspor on Wednesday in a Turkish Super Lig contest between teams at opposite ends of the standings.

Trabzonspor, the current leader of the Turkish Super Lig with 50 points through 21 matches, will take on 14th-place Giresunspor on Wednesday.

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs Giresunspor Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS La Liga

You can stream Trabzonspor vs Giresunspor on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Through 21 matches of its own, Giresunspor has 25 points, putting it four points above the relegation line. The team has a minus-one goal differential this season and has lost three of its past four matches, including being shutout 2-0 against Kasimpasa on Sunday, with Joey Pelupessy getting red carded out of the match.

On the season, Giresunspor's leading goal scorer is Fousseni Diabate, who has six goals.

Trabzonspor comes into this match struggling just a bit relative to its full-season performance, with two of its five draws coming in the last three matches. That includes a 1-1 draw on Saturday against Sivasspor, with Abdulkadir Omur scoring the team's only goal.

The Trabzonspor offense has failed to score more than one goal in its last three matches, last scoring two goals on Dec. 21 against Altay.

These two teams last played in August, with Trabzonspor winning 1-0. Anthony Nwakaeme scored a goal in the seventh minute to give his side the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Trabzonspor vs Giresunspor

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS La Liga
Time
11:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
