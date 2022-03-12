How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Goztepe

Trabzonspor are perched comfortably atop the Turkish Super League standings with 67 points, 15 ahead of second-place Konyaspor. No team in the league has scored more goals (52) or received fewer goals (21) in the current campaign and the club is currently on a 12-match undefeated streak in league play.

The league leader's last loss was last year on Dec. 11, a 2-1 away defeat at Antalyaspor. That's Trabzonspor's only loss of the season in 28 matches. The club's most recent match was a 1-1 draw at Fenerbahçe where Anthony Nwakaeme scored in the 22nd minute for the away team, only to see the lead squandered by a 71st minute Miha Zajc strike.

Before that draw, Trabzonspor was on a five-match win streak in the Turkish Super League. To go along with the current league success, the club is also in the semifinals of the Turkish Cup after eliminating Antalyaspor in the quarterfinal, a 2-0 victory with goals from Edin Visca and Berat Özdemir. They will face Kayserispor in the next round.

On the other hand, and on the other side of the table, Goztepe is sitting uncomfortably in the relegation zone with 27 points, five below 16th-place Giresunspor. The club is on a five-match losing streak in league play and needs to gain points fast if it hopes to stay in the Turkish Super League at the end of the season.

