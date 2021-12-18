Trabzonspor takes on Hatayspor on Saturday in what could be a very competitive match. Hatayspor has yet to beat Trabzonspor this season.

Trabzonspor remains at the top of the table despite a 2-1 loss against Antalyaspor over the weekend. It was the first defeat for the team since August, when it was beaten by Roma in the Conference League.

Meanwhile, Hatayspor was able to bounce back from a home defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir by getting a 2-1 comeback win over Altay.

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Hatayspor Today:

Match Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Match Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream Trabzonspor vs. Hatayspor on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Trabzonspor has been the best team in the Turkish Super Lig by a significant margin this season. The team is unbeaten at home with five wins and two draws. Even though Hatayspor has played well, the team has only managed to come up with a decent set of results away from home. It has one win in its last four away games. Hatayspor also has not beaten Trabzonspor so far this season.

Andreas Cornelius is the second top scorer for Trabzonspor. Even though he has not been a consistent starter for the club this season, the forward has two goals in his last four games.

Trabzonspor has kept back-to-back clean sheets, but have lacked defensive solidarity throughout the season. The team has conceded 13 goals so far this season with an average of almost a goal per game. Hatayspor has scored in three out of the last five away games.

Regional restrictions may apply.