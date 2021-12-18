Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Hatayspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Trabzonspor takes on Hatayspor on Saturday in what could be a very competitive match. Hatayspor has yet to beat Trabzonspor this season.
    Author:

    Trabzonspor remains at the top of the table despite a 2-1 loss against Antalyaspor over the weekend. It was the first defeat for the team since August, when it was beaten by Roma in the Conference League.

    Meanwhile, Hatayspor was able to bounce back from a home defeat against Istanbul Basaksehir by getting a 2-1 comeback win over Altay.

    How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Hatayspor Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Match Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

    TV: beIN Sports

    Live Stream Trabzonspor vs. Hatayspor on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Trabzonspor has been the best team in the Turkish Super Lig by a significant margin this season. The team is unbeaten at home with five wins and two draws. Even though Hatayspor has played well, the team has only managed to come up with a decent set of results away from home. It has one win in its last four away games. Hatayspor also has not beaten Trabzonspor so far this season.

    Andreas Cornelius is the second top scorer for Trabzonspor. Even though he has not been a consistent starter for the club this season, the forward has two goals in his last four games.

    Trabzonspor has kept back-to-back clean sheets, but have lacked defensive solidarity throughout the season. The team has conceded 13 goals so far this season with an average of almost a goal per game. Hatayspor has scored in three out of the last five away games.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Trabzonspor vs. Hatayspor

    TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
    Time
    7:55
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    soccer fans
    Turkish Süper Lig

    How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Hatayspor

    59 seconds ago
    Manchester United Bruno Fernandes
    Soccer

    Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    25 minutes ago
    nadal
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Mubadala 3rd Place & Final, Maia 2-ATP Challenger Semifinals & Doubles Final

    1 hour ago
    egypt
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Egypt vs. Qatar

    2 hours ago
    g league ignite
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors

    8 hours ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) go for a loose ball during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Trail Blazers

    9 hours ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (9) in the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Grizzlies at Kings

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17153295
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Timberwolves

    9 hours ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) blocks a shot by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/17/2021

    9 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy