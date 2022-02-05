How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Kasimpasa in Canada

Super Lig action continues on Saturday when Trabzonspor takes on Kasimpasa in a match featuring the best team in Turkey this season.

This season in Turkey, Trabzonspor has been dominant, currently sitting at the top of the table with 54 points through 23 matches with six points separating them from second-place Konyaspor.

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español (Canada)

Live stream Trabzonspor vs. Kasimpasa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They return to action on Saturday, facing a solid Kasimpasa side that is 13th on the table with 27 points in 23 matches.

Trabzonspor hasn't tasted defeat in their last five matches, but three of those results were draws and not victories, leaving them pining for a full three points on Saturday. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Galatasary on Jan. 23, a dramatic one in which they trailed 1-0 until an 83rd-minute goal by Anastasios Bakasetas and a 90th-minute winner by Edin Visca.

Kasimpasa also enters the match today feeling confident, coming off of a 3-1 win over Kayserispor on Jan. 23 in which the goal scorers were Umut Bozok (36') and Ahmet Engin (53'), along with an own goal by Yasir Subasi.

The last time these two teams faced off was all the way back on Sep. 18, a match in which Trabzonspor came out victorious 1-0.

Today's affair should be an entertaining one.

