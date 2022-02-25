First-place Trabzonspor of the Turkish Super Lig takes on Kayserispor on Friday in this intriguing matchup.

It has been a fantastic campaign this far for Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super Lig, as the club sits at the top of the table with 63 points, 14 more than second-place Konyaspor and with a matchup against ninth-place Kayserispor on deck this Friday.

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Kayserispor today:

Game Date: Feb. 25, 2022

Game Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Trabzonspor boasts a 19-1-6 record on the campaign, tasting defeat just once and not since Dec. 11, when it fell 2-1 against Antalyaspor. Since then, it has been all victories or draws for the club, with its four most recent outings resulting in 12 points, the maximum possible amount.

Most recently, Trabzonspor got revenge on Antalyaspor, defeating its rival 4-0 behind goals by Anthony Nwakaeme, who bagged a brace, Andreas Cornelius and Dorukhan Tokoz.

Kayserispor, meanwhile, enters the matchup with 38 points in 26 matches, a 10-8-8 record and a plus-one goal differential. Its most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Giresunspor with goals scored by Mario Gavranovic and Yildirim Mert Cetin.

These two clubs last faced off on Oct. 2, a match that resulted in a 2-1 victory for Trabzonspor.

To catch the rematch and witness the best team Turkey has to offer, tune to beIN SPORTS at 11:55 a.m. ET.

