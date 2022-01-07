Skip to main content

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Malatyaspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first and last place teams in the Super Lig meet on Friday as Trabzonspor takes on Malatyaspor.

Trabzonspor, the current first-place team in the Turkish Super Lig with 46 points through 19 matches, is set to face last-place Malatyaspor on Friday.

How to Watch Trabzonspor vs. Malatyaspor Today:

Match Date: Jan. 7, 2021

Match Time: 11:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream Trabzonspor vs. Malatyaspor on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Malatyaspor has 15 points through 19 matches, with four wins, three draws and 12 losses on the season so far, The team has drawn two of its last five matches though, perhaps signaling a positive sign for a team that's in a tight battle at the bottom of the standings to avoid relegation.

The team's most recent league match was a 2-0 loss to Fenerbahce, with the team managing just eight shots, with one on target.

As for Trabzonspor, the team recently suffered its first loss, losing on Dec. 11 to Antalyaspor 2-1. Since then, the team has two wins and a 0-0 draw against Istanbul Basaksehir in its most recent match.

On the season, Andreas Cornelius leads the team in goals with nine, while the team's plus-22 goal differential leads the Super Lig.

Trabzonspor has won the last six meetings of these teams, including a 5-1 victory in August that saw Trabzonspor lead 4-1 at the half after going up 3-0 in the first 30 minutes.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
7
2021

Trabzonspor vs. Malatyaspor

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTs Canada
Time
11:55
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
