Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    AC Milan and Liverpool meet to close Group B play in the UEFA Champions League.
    Author:

    Liverpool (15 points) has already clinched a spot in the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League, but the other advancement spot in Group B remains up for grabs heading into the final matchday. On Tuesday, Liverpool takes on AC Milan, which is third in the group with four points.

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Liverpool Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 1

    Live Stream AC Milan vs. Liverpool on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Liverpool has won each of its matches so far, tying it with Ajax and Bayern Munich for the best start in the Champions League.

    AC Milan has won just one of its matches, with one draw and three losses. It currently sits in the transfer spot to Europa League thanks to a one-goal advantage in goal differential over Atlético Madrid.

    Liverpool won the first meeting of these sides 3–2. An early own goal from Milan's Fikayo Tomori gave Liverpool the lead, but Milan went up 2–1 near the end of the half with goals by Ante Rebic and Brahim Díaz.

    But Liverpool surged back, with Mohamed Salah equalizing the score early in the second half, with Jordan Henderson giving Liverpool the 3–2 lead on a 69th-minute goal.

    In domestic play, AC Milan currently leads Serie A, while Liverpool is second to Manchester City in the Premier League.

    AC Milan hasn't defeated an English team since February 2012, with five losses and a draw in the six matches it has played since against sides from England.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    AC Milan vs. Liverpool

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
    Time
    2:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Shakhtar Donetsk
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sheriff Tiraspol

    1 minute ago
    Borussia Dortmund
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Besiktas

    1 minute ago
    Ajax
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Ajax vs. Sporting

    1 minute ago
    liverpool
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Liverpool

    1 minute ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) hug after the game at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes (22) blocks a shot by LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 6, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) scores a long three point basket between Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) and forward Franz Wagner (22) at the end of the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) shoots the ball pas New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots the ball in the third quarter defended by Portland Trail Blazers forward Tony Snell (17) at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy