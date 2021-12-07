AC Milan and Liverpool meet to close Group B play in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool (15 points) has already clinched a spot in the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League, but the other advancement spot in Group B remains up for grabs heading into the final matchday. On Tuesday, Liverpool takes on AC Milan, which is third in the group with four points.

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Liverpool Today:

Match Date: Dec. 7, 2021

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Liverpool has won each of its matches so far, tying it with Ajax and Bayern Munich for the best start in the Champions League.

AC Milan has won just one of its matches, with one draw and three losses. It currently sits in the transfer spot to Europa League thanks to a one-goal advantage in goal differential over Atlético Madrid.

Liverpool won the first meeting of these sides 3–2. An early own goal from Milan's Fikayo Tomori gave Liverpool the lead, but Milan went up 2–1 near the end of the half with goals by Ante Rebic and Brahim Díaz.

But Liverpool surged back, with Mohamed Salah equalizing the score early in the second half, with Jordan Henderson giving Liverpool the 3–2 lead on a 69th-minute goal.

In domestic play, AC Milan currently leads Serie A, while Liverpool is second to Manchester City in the Premier League.

AC Milan hasn't defeated an English team since February 2012, with five losses and a draw in the six matches it has played since against sides from England.

