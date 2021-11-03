Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Porto: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    AC Milan is still searching for its first point of the Champions League group stage and will try to earn it against Porto on Wednesday.
    In a competitive Group B at the UEFA Champions League, Porto (four points) comes into Wednesday's meeting with AC Milan (zero points) in third place.

    How to Watch AC Milan vs. Porto Today

    Game Date: Nov. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Galavisión

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    For AC Milan, the Champions League hasn't gone its way yet.

    The team has lost all three of its matches, each by just one goal. The most recent match saw it shut out by Porto 1-0, while its best showing was a 3-2 loss to Liverpool that saw Ante Rebić and Brahim Díaz each score goals just before halftime.

    In domestic play, AC Milan sits second in Serie A, tied with Napoli with 31 points but five goals back in goal differential.

    Porto has a win, a loss and a draw in Champions League play, with the win coming against AC Milan. Luis Díaz scored the team's only goal in the victory.

    Porto currently leads the Primeira Liga through 10 matches, with eight wins and two draws.

    Porto has two wins, one draw and one loss in the last four meetings between these teams. This is the first time that AC Milan has hosted Porto since 1996.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

