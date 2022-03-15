Skip to main content

How to Watch Ajax vs Benfica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This will be a deciding game in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

The second leg of Ajax vs Benfica's Round of 16 matchup will take place this Tuesday, with Ajax hosting at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The quarterfinalist place remains steadily up for grabs. 

How to Watch Ajax vs. Benfica Today:

Game Date: March 15, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live stream Ajax vs. Benfica on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite his unfortunate own goal in the first leg, Haller has shown his exceptional quality for Ajax this season. He has scored 11 goals for his side in just seven Champions League appearances, which is the highest goal count in the tournament's history for anyone at such an early stage.

The sensational accomplishment has earned Haller rightful recognition, but teammate Dušan Tadić has been arguably just as impactful in the attacking half, with an impressive 18 assists this season, in addition to the opening goal for Ajax scored in the opener against Benfica.

Benfica has adapted well to the Dutch club offense and is beginning to pose a threat of their own. Look no further than the likes of Roman Yaremchuk, who cinched the equalizer for Benfica just minutes after being subbed on in the second half. The Ukrainian forward has scored twice in Benfica's latest Champions League outings.

