How to Watch Ajax vs. Borussia Dortmund

Two undefeated teams face off in Group C of UEFA Champions League when Ajax and Borussia Dortmund meet Tuesday.

Ajax and Borussia Dortmund have been the best teams in Group C so far, with both teams coming into Tuesday's meeting with two wins in their first two Champions League matches.

Game Date: Oct. 19, 2021

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 3

Both teams have defeated Besiktas and Sporting CP, the other two teams in the group, though Ajax has the better goal differential so far at plus-six to Dortmund's plus-two.

These teams last faced during the group stage of the 2012-13 Champions League, with Dortmund winning both matches.

Ajax is looking to win its first three group stage matches for the first time since 1996.

This year, Ajax is third behind Liverpool and Bayern Munich in goals during the Champions League with seven. Ajax forward Sébastien Haller leads the entire Champions League in goals with five.

Dortmund hasn't been as dominant as Ajax but has a 2–1 win over Besiktas and a 1–0 win over Sporting CP. In the win over Sporting, Donyell Malen scored the team's lone goal in the 37th minute.

Dortmund currently sits second in the Bundesliga, behind only Bayern Munich. But can Dortmund slow down the lethal Ajax attack?

