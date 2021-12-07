Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Ajax vs. Sporting: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The top two teams in Champions League Group C meet to close the group stage.
    Ajax, first in UEFA Champions League Group C with 15 points, will face Sporting, second in the group with nine points, on Tuesday for the final matchday of this round.

    Match Date: Dec. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 2

    Live Stream Ajax vs. Sporting on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Both Ajax and Sporting are locked into their spots in the standings. Ajax, one of three teams in the Champions League to have won every one of its matches, will win the group. Sporting will finish second.

    Ajax is coming off of a 2–1 win over Besiktas in its most recent Champions League match, while Sporting beat Dortmund 3–1.

    Ajax was dominant when these two sides met on the first matchday of group play, coming away with a 5–1 victory.

    Of those five Ajax goals, four came off the foot of Sebastian Haller, who scored twice in the first half and twice in the second half. Sporting's lone goal came from Paulinho.

    In domestic play, Ajax is the current leader of Eredivisie with 36 points, one more than Feyenoord. Sporting is in second place in the Primeira Liga, one point behind Porto.

    Before these teams met earlier in this Champions League campaign, they hadn't faced each other since the 1988–89 UEFA Cup, with Sporting winning both of those meetings.

