    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Antwerp vs. Fenerbahce: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two teams in search of their first win of Europa League play on Thursday.
    Author:

    Fenerbahce (two points) and Antwerp (one point) have yet to record a victory during Group D play in the UEFA Champions League. Can either team get those three points on Thursday and put itself in a position to challenge for a spot in the next round?

    In the last match for these teams, the two played each other to a 2-2 draw. Antwerp's Mbwana Samatta opened the scoring in the second minute, but a pair of Enner Valencia goals later in the half gave Fenerbahce a 2-1 lead at halftime. Antwerp tied it up in the 62nd minute with a Pieter Gerkens goal.

    Antwerp held onto the ball for 56% of the match but only took 10 shots to Fenerbahce's 16.

    That was Antwerp's only draw so far, but Fenerbahce also drew Eintracht Frankfurt in the group stage.

    Fenerbahce is currently in seventh place in the Super Lig with 19 points, while Antwerp sits third in the Belgian Pro League, with 24 points through 13 matches.

