Monaco looks to stay in front of Europa League Group B.

Heading into Thursday's Europa League group play meeting, AS Monaco sits first in Group B with seven points, while PSV is in third with four points.

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. PSV Eindhoven Today:

Match Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Galavisión

In the first meeting of these clubs during the group stage, Monaco picked up a 2-1 win with Myron Boadu and Sofiane Diop each scoring a goal. PSV managed to tie things up early in the second half with a Cody Gakpo goal, but the team was unable to pull ahead despite a 19-7 advantage in shots. Monaco now has two wins and a draw in this stage.

In domestic play Monaco plays in Ligue 1, where the team currently sits 10th in the standings, with 17 points and a plus-one goal differential.

PSV has picked up one group stage win, beating SK Sturm Graz 4-1. Four different PSV players scored a goal in that game, as the team held possession for 60% of the contest.

PSV plays in the Eredivisie, where it currently sits second in the league table behind Ajax.

Monaco has lost seven of its last eight home games in European competition, while PSV has won four of its last eight Europa League away games.

