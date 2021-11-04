Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch AS Monaco vs. PSV Eindhoven: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Monaco looks to stay in front of Europa League Group B.
    Author:

    Heading into Thursday's Europa League group play meeting, AS Monaco sits first in Group B with seven points, while PSV is in third with four points.

    How to Watch AS Monaco vs. PSV Eindhoven Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Galavisión

    Live Stream AS Monaco vs. PSV Eindhoven on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the first meeting of these clubs during the group stage, Monaco picked up a 2-1 win with Myron Boadu and Sofiane Diop each scoring a goal. PSV managed to tie things up early in the second half with a Cody Gakpo goal, but the team was unable to pull ahead despite a 19-7 advantage in shots. Monaco now has two wins and a draw in this stage.

    In domestic play Monaco plays in Ligue 1, where the team currently sits 10th in the standings, with 17 points and a plus-one goal differential.

    PSV has picked up one group stage win, beating SK Sturm Graz 4-1. Four different PSV players scored a goal in that game, as the team held possession for 60% of the contest.

    PSV plays in the Eredivisie, where it currently sits second in the league table behind Ajax.

    Monaco has lost seven of its last eight home games in European competition, while PSV has won four of its last eight Europa League away games.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2021

    AS Monaco vs. PSV Eindhoven

    TV CHANNEL: Galavisión
    Time
    1:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Napoli
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Legia Warsaw vs. Napoli

    55 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Brøndby vs. Rangers

    55 seconds ago
    Galatasaray
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

    55 seconds ago
    Lyon
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Lyon vs. Sparta Praha

    55 seconds ago
    Olympiacos
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Olympiacos vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

    55 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch AS Monaco vs. PSV Eindhoven

    55 seconds ago
    Sturm Graz
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. SK Sturm Graz

    55 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Iowa at Rutgers in Women's College Soccer

    55 seconds ago
    West Ham
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Genk vs. West Ham United

    55 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy