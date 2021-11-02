Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atalanta vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Cristiano Ronaldo scored the game-winner in Manchester United's win against Atalanta in October. The Italian club will seek revenge Tuesday.
    Author:

    The chance for revenge is at hand for Atalanta when it hosts Manchester United on Tuesday in a Champions League group stage match. Manchester United earned a 3–2 win against the Italian club on Oct. 20 at Old Trafford.

    Atalanta gave up a 2–0 lead in that Group F match. An 81st-minute decider from Cristiano Ronaldo pushed Manchester United to the top of the group standings.

    How to Watch Atalanta vs. Man United Today

    Game Date: Nov. 2, 2021

    Game Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

    Game Venue: Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    A second win over Atalanta in Bergamo would be invaluable for Manchester United managed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who finds himself under increasing scrutiny after a 5–0 loss to Liverpool on Oct. 24.

    Manchester United won 3–0 against Tottenham on Sunday in its most recent match, while Atalanta fought back to a 2–2 draw at home against Lazio in its last time out.

    The Italian side will be boosted by the returns of Merih Demiral and José Luis Palomino in defense, but Rafael Tolói, Robin Gosens, Matteo Pessina, Hans Hateboer and Berat Djimsiti remain out of action.

    Manchester United's Paul Pogba will be available to play in Europe despite serving a domestic ban at the moment. Anthony Martial is Solskjaer’s only major fitness concern for Tuesday's match.

    Atalanta sit third in Group F with four points but could climb to the top if they get a win against the Red Devils, who have lost 11 of their last 20 away fixtures against Italian teams in Europe.

    Manchester United also has lost its last three road fixtures in the Champions League, including a 2–1 loss to the Young Boys to start this year's group stage.

    How To Watch

    October
    2
    2021

    Atalanta vs. Manchester United

    TV CHANNEL: TUDN
    Time
    3:50
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Manchester United Cristiano Ronaldo
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Atalanta vs. Manchester United

    7 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Villarreal vs. Young Boys

    12 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Sevilla vs. Lille

    12 minutes ago
    Juventus
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Juventus vs. Zenit Saint Petersburg

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_13105899
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Benfica

    12 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Alabama vs Ole Miss in the SEC Women's Soccer Tournament

    27 minutes ago
    dusty-baker-brian-snitker
    SI Guide

    Braves Look for World Series Title in Game 6

    57 minutes ago
    Oct 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fights for a loose ball with Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) and guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half at Paycom Center. Golden State won 106-98. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses the ball after driving between Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) and forward Kelly Olynyk (13) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/3/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy