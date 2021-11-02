How to Watch Atalanta vs. Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the game-winner in Manchester United's win against Atalanta in October. The Italian club will seek revenge Tuesday.

The chance for revenge is at hand for Atalanta when it hosts Manchester United on Tuesday in a Champions League group stage match. Manchester United earned a 3–2 win against the Italian club on Oct. 20 at Old Trafford.

Atalanta gave up a 2–0 lead in that Group F match. An 81st-minute decider from Cristiano Ronaldo pushed Manchester United to the top of the group standings.

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Man United Today

Game Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Game Time: 3:50 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A second win over Atalanta in Bergamo would be invaluable for Manchester United managed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who finds himself under increasing scrutiny after a 5–0 loss to Liverpool on Oct. 24.

Manchester United won 3–0 against Tottenham on Sunday in its most recent match, while Atalanta fought back to a 2–2 draw at home against Lazio in its last time out.

The Italian side will be boosted by the returns of Merih Demiral and José Luis Palomino in defense, but Rafael Tolói, Robin Gosens, Matteo Pessina, Hans Hateboer and Berat Djimsiti remain out of action.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba will be available to play in Europe despite serving a domestic ban at the moment. Anthony Martial is Solskjaer’s only major fitness concern for Tuesday's match.

Atalanta sit third in Group F with four points but could climb to the top if they get a win against the Red Devils, who have lost 11 of their last 20 away fixtures against Italian teams in Europe.

Manchester United also has lost its last three road fixtures in the Champions League, including a 2–1 loss to the Young Boys to start this year's group stage.