Villarreal and Atalanta meet on Wednesday with a spot in the Champions League knockout phase up for grabs.

Heading into the final matchday of UEFA Champions League Group F, both Atalanta and Villarreal have a lot on the line. Villarreal currently holds a one-point lead over Atalanta in the group standings, which means that as of now, Villarreal is in a position to move onto the knockout phase while Atalanta would transfer to the Europa League.

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Villarreal Today:

Match Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Villarreal is currently assured of at least advancing out of the group stage, whether it be to the next round or to the Europa League, while Atalanta heads into Wednesday's match with nothing locked in: it could make the knockout phase, it could head to Europa League or it could be passed up by Young Boys and be done in European competition for the season.

The first meeting of these teams ended in a 2-2 draw, with Villarreal getting goals from Manu Trigueros and Arnaut Danjuma, while Atalanta got goals from Remo Freuler and Robin Gosens.

That 2-2 draw was the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Atalanta drew Young Boys 3-3 in its most recent Champions League match, while Villarreal lost 2-0 to Manchester United.

In domestic play, Villarreal is currently in 13th place in La Liga with 16 points through 15 matches. Atalanta is fourth in Serie A, four points back of leader AC Milan.

