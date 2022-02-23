Manchester United and Atlético de Madrid will each look to take the lead in all-time meeting wins as they currently sit tied.

Atlético de Madrid takes on Manchester United in their first match since June 2021 which Madrid won 2-0. In all-time matches, the two proud sides are split even with 12 wins apiece and 10 draws.

How to Watch Atlético de Madrid vs. Manchester United Today:

Match Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (WVEA - Tampa-St. Pete)

Atlético de Madrid most recently played Osasuna on Saturday, winning 3-0. Scoring almost immediately for them was João Félix three minutes into the match followed by Luis Suárez (59’) and Ángel Correa in the 89th minute.

While the team struggled to get shots on goal, they were able to make the most of the opportunities presented to them. Madrid only had five shots, four on target, and only had 37% of the possession time.

Manchester United is also coming off of a multi-goal victory where they defeated Leeds United 4-2 in their Premier League meeting. Scoring was Harry Maguire (34’), Bruno Fernades (45+5’,) Fred (70') and Anthony Elanga (88’).

Man United currently is in fourth place in the Premier League with 12 matches left while Atletico Madrid sits fifth in La Liga.

