Manchester City visits Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the quarterfinal round of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid strolled into Etihad Stadium last week for the first leg of the UCL quarterfinal with no intention of finding a winner it seemed. Los Colchoneros finished the match with zero shots and just 29% of the ball possession over the full 90 minutes. It wasn't until 70 minutes in, though, that a Phil Foden through ball was finally able to break through Atlético's defensive line for Kevin De Bruyne to put away the only goal of the match with his first touch.

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Manchester City Today:

Match Date: April 13, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UNIVISION (KUTH - Salt Lake City, UT)

Now, Simeone's men will need to come out and attack whether they'd like to or not when the La Liga side hosts Manchester City at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the second leg on Wednesday.

Atlético Madrid is currently on a seven-match winless streak when playing at home in the UEFA Champions League, with four draws and three losses in that span.

The Citizens are coming off of a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Premier League against fellow title contenders Liverpool, with De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus securing the point for Pep Guardiola's team with their first-half finishes.

