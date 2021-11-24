Can Atlético Madrid get a strong result on Wednesday to move up in the Group B standings when it faces AC Milan in Champions League action?

Third-place Atlético Madrid and fourth-place AC Milan will meet on Wednesday in a Group B group stage match in the UEFA Champions League.

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. AC Milan Today:

Match Date: Nov. 24, 2021

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 4

Atlético Madrid is one point behind Porto right now in the league standings and the all-important second place position, which would qualify the team for the 16-team playoff round.

AC Milan has just one point, putting its chances of making the playoff in serious doubt, though it still has a chance to get to third and qualify for next year's Europa League.

Atlético Madrid beat AC Milan 2-1 in the earlier meeting. AC Milan's Rafael Leão scored a goal in the 20th minute to give his squad the lead, but a 29th-minute Franck Kessié red card changed the momentum. Atlético Madrid held the ball for 65% of the match, finally getting on the board in the 84th minute with an Antoine Griezmann goal, followed by a stoppage-time penalty kick from Luis Suárez to win it.

In domestic play, AC Milan is tied with Napoli at the top of the Serie A standings with 32 points. Atlético Madrid is fourth in La Liga, four points behind league-leader Real Madrid.

Atlético Madrid has played AC Milan three times in European competition, winning each of those contests. No Italian team has won a road contest against Atlético Madrid since 1999.

