Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. AC Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can Atlético Madrid get a strong result on Wednesday to move up in the Group B standings when it faces AC Milan in Champions League action?
    Author:

    Third-place Atlético Madrid and fourth-place AC Milan will meet on Wednesday in a Group B group stage match in the UEFA Champions League.

    How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. AC Milan Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 4

    Live Stream Atlético Madrid vs. AC Milan on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Atlético Madrid is one point behind Porto right now in the league standings and the all-important second place position, which would qualify the team for the 16-team playoff round.

    AC Milan has just one point, putting its chances of making the playoff in serious doubt, though it still has a chance to get to third and qualify for next year's Europa League.

    Atlético Madrid beat AC Milan 2-1 in the earlier meeting. AC Milan's Rafael Leão scored a goal in the 20th minute to give his squad the lead, but a 29th-minute Franck Kessié red card changed the momentum. Atlético Madrid held the ball for 65% of the match, finally getting on the board in the 84th minute with an Antoine Griezmann goal, followed by a stoppage-time penalty kick from Luis Suárez to win it.

    In domestic play, AC Milan is tied with Napoli at the top of the Serie A standings with 32 points. Atlético Madrid is fourth in La Liga, four points behind league-leader Real Madrid.

    Atlético Madrid has played AC Milan three times in European competition, winning each of those contests. No Italian team has won a road contest against Atlético Madrid since 1999.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Atlético Madrid vs. AC Milan

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
    Time
    2:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Maryland Soccer
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Club Brugge vs. RB Leipzig

    1 minute ago
    Liverpool
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Liverpool vs. FC Porto

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Sporting CP vs. Borussia Dortmund

    1 minute ago
    ac milan
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. AC Milan

    1 minute ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) drives for the basket between BYU Cougar guard Alex Barcello (13, left) and forward Gideon George (5, right) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Houston vs. Oregon in Men's College Basketball

    16 minutes ago
    USATSI_15767199
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UConn vs. Auburn

    16 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Denzel Mahoney (34) shoots the ball against Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) and forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Auburn vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    16 minutes ago
    Mar 12, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Creighton Bluejays guard Denzel Mahoney (34) shoots the ball against Connecticut Huskies forward Tyler Polley (12) and forward Adama Sanogo (21) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UConn vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/24/2021

    16 minutes ago
    greg-gard-wisconsin
    SI Guide

    Maui Invitational Final Headlines Full Day of College Hoops

    45 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy