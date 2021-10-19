    • October 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Champions League group play continues in Group B as Atlético Madrid takes on Liverpool on Tuesday.
    Liverpool, leader of Champions League Group B through two matches, faces second-place Atlético Madrid on Tuesday.

    Atlético Madrid has drawn with FC Porto 0–0 and beaten AC Milan 2–1 so far in the group stage. The win against AC Milan came on the back of an 84th-minute goal from Antoine Griezmann to tie the game 1–1 and then a 97th-minute goal from Luis Suárez to win.

    How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Liverpool:

    Game Date: Oct. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

    TV: UNIVISION

    You can live stream Atlético de Madrid vs. Liverpool on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Liverpool, which plays in the Premier League, is 2-0-0 in group play, beating AC Milan 3–2 with a winning goal in the 69th minute from Jordan Henderson and beating FC Porto 5–1 with two goals each from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

    Madrid is held up on offense by their forwards. Suárez and Griezmann are the only two players on the team with goals so far in the group stage.

    Liverpool is led by Salah, who has three goals in Champions League play. Curtis Jones, James Milner and Sadio Mané all have one goal each.

    Regardless of the outcome of today's match, these teams will enter the knockout stage as the top two teams in their group.

    How To Watch

    October
    19
    2021

    Atlético de Madrid vs Liverpool

    TV CHANNEL: UNIVISION
    Time
    2:50
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Liverpool
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Liverpool

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
