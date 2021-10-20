In normal times, few would suspect that Barcelona would be entering its third match of the Champions League group stage having failed to earn a single point. This match against Dynamo Kiev presents a critical juncture for the footballing giants.

How to Watch Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev:

Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS (KDTF - San Diego)

Dynamo Kiev suffered a 5-0 defeat against Bayern Munich after its opening draw against Benfica. Mykola Shaparenko provided Kiev's strongest opportunities in this first match, with an on-target free-kick saved, as well as a disallowed goal scored deep into added time.

Though Kiev ultimately finished with a clean sheet, the 23-year-old striker showed glimpses of Kiev's greatest attacking threats, which may come to the fore against Barcelona.

Barcelona was handed 3-0 defeats by these same teams for its opening Champions League matches, and have a Clasico against Real Madrid to look forward in domestic competition later this week.

The team will face Kiev without Eric García due to a red card suspension, which puts further strain on a line-up dealing already with three key players out due to injury.

Barcelona will play the same starting 11 that brought it a recent 3-1 victory against Valencia, which will give it a needed measure of confidence as it hopes to earn its first points.

Both Barcelona and Dynamo Kiev are goalless in their Champions League campaigns to date.