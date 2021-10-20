    • October 20, 2021
    How to Watch Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Matchday 3 in the UEFA Champions League group stage takes place as Barcelona faces Dynamo Kiev.
    Author:

    In normal times, few would suspect that Barcelona would be entering its third match of the Champions League group stage having failed to earn a single point. This match against Dynamo Kiev presents a critical juncture for the footballing giants.

    How to Watch Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev:

    Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: UNIMAS (KDTF - San Diego)

    Live stream Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Dynamo Kiev suffered a 5-0 defeat against Bayern Munich after its opening draw against Benfica. Mykola Shaparenko provided Kiev's strongest opportunities in this first match, with an on-target free-kick saved, as well as a disallowed goal scored deep into added time. 

    Though Kiev ultimately finished with a clean sheet, the 23-year-old striker showed glimpses of Kiev's greatest attacking threats, which may come to the fore against Barcelona.

    Barcelona was handed 3-0 defeats by these same teams for its opening Champions League matches, and have a Clasico against Real Madrid to look forward in domestic competition later this week. 

    The team will face Kiev without Eric García due to a red card suspension, which puts further strain on a line-up dealing already with three key players out due to injury. 

    Barcelona will play the same starting 11 that brought it a recent 3-1 victory against Valencia, which will give it a needed measure of confidence as it hopes to earn its first points. 

    Both Barcelona and Dynamo Kiev are goalless in their Champions League campaigns to date.

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev

    TV CHANNEL: UNIMAS (KDTF - San Diego)
    Time
    12.30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

