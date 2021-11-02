Benfica travels to Bayern Munich for a Champions League rematch. The Portuguese club is looking to avoid a second loss in as many meetings with the German giants.

Bayern Munich can secure a spot in the knockout stage of this season’s Champions League on Tuesday if it beats Benfica for the second time in less than two weeks.

The Group E leader, Bayern Munich is five points ahead of second-place Benfica. The German club would advance to the next round with a second straight win over the Eagles, having emerged as 4–0 victors when they visited Lisbon last month.

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Benfica Today

Game Date: Nov. 2, 2021

Game Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bayern would also wrap up the top spot in the group with a win against Benfica and a Barcelona loss or tie against Dynamo Kyiv.

The club suffered a shock to the system after Borussia Monchengladbach ousted them from the DFB-Pokal with a 5–0 loss last Wednesday, but Bayern bounced back with a 5–2 win at Union Berlin on Saturday.

Bayern has scored more than any other team in the Champions League so far this term (12 goals) and still yet to concede one.

Benfica has one win, one loss and one draw so far in the Champions League group stage. Benfica has never beaten Bayern in five Champions League meetings to date (four losses, one draw).

For Tuesday's match, the team will be without Haris Seferovic, André Ameida, Valentino Lazaro, Gil Dias and Rodrigo Pinho due to injury.