How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Red Bull Salzburg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bayern Munich and Red Bull Salzburg face off in the second leg of their Round of 16 battle in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Red Bull Salzburg hosted Bayern Munich a couple of weeks ago in the first leg of their Round of 16 UCL matchup. A 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena means that there is still everything to play for in the second leg at Allianz Arena. Chukwubuike Adamu scored in the 21st minute of the first leg, while a dramatic 90th-minute equalizer came off of the left boot of Kingsley Coman.

Match Date: March 8, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Galavisión

Live Stream Bayern Munich vs. Red Bull Salzburg on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Salzburg is fresh off of a 4-0 thrashing of Altach on Saturday thanks to goals from Adamu, Maximilian Wöber, Luka Sucic and Karim Adeyami. The Austrian club finished its regular season campaign comfortably in first place 18 points ahead of second-place SK Sturm Graz.

Bayern Munich is also sitting not-as-but-still comfortably in first place in the Bundesliga nine points ahead of second-place Borussia Dortmund. Julian Nagelsmann's squad is coming off of a 1-1 draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen with goals from Niklas Süle and Thomas Müller (OG).

Munich is hoping to count on the return of captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer who has missed the last four weeks following surgery in his right knee. Alphonso Davies, on the other hand, remains out indefinitely due to his mild myocarditis.

