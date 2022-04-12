Skip to main content

Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Villarreal takes a 1-0 lead over Bayern Munich for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal round on Tuesday.

An eighth-minute strike from Arnaut Danjuma stunned Bayern Munich in the first leg of the quarterfinal. The Yellow Submarine held on to the slim 1-0 lead throughout the match despite 22 shots and 62 percent of the ball possession from the German side.

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal Today:

Match Date: April 12, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavisión

Live Stream Bayern Munich vs. Villarreal on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bayern Munich has failed to progress from its last five UEFA Champions League knockout stage ties when it has lost in the first leg.

The Bavarians will now host Villarreal at Allianz Arena in the second leg, with head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirming the team will be without Niklas Süle, Corentin Tolisso, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting due to injury.

Besides that, Bayern will be able to field a healthy team consisting of legendary forwards Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski and the captain and German international goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Nagelsmann will have to pick two out of Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, and Leroy Sane to start on the wings, likely leaving one to come on in the second half of the match if things are still level in Munich between Bayern and Unai Emery's Villarreal side.

Regional restrictions may apply.

