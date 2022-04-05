Benfica hosts Liverpool in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal round on Tuesday at Estádio da Luz.

With both historic clubs coming off of narrow finishes in the tournament, Benfica and Liverpool will look to continue to do what it takes to advance to the final four in the 2022 UEFA Champions League. Benfica eliminated Ajax in the last round thanks to a 1-0 win in Amsterdam in the second leg, while Liverpool lost in the second leg at home to Inter Milan but got through 2-1 on aggregate thanks to a 2-0 finish in Italy in the first leg.

How to Watch Benfica vs. Liverpool Today:

Match Date: April 5, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavisión

Live Stream Benfica vs. Liverpool on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Young star Uruguayan forward Darwin Núñez's header late in the second leg match in the round of 16 was needed for Benfica to advance in the world's most prestigious club football tournament. Núñez is now on 27 goals in the campaign, and the 22-year-old is getting attention from some of Europe's biggest clubs looking towards the summer transfer window.

Liverpool has a tough week ahead with the Premier League on the line in its matchup, with No. 1 ranked Manchester City on Sunday being sandwiched by the two UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matches with Benfica.

Regional restrictions may apply.