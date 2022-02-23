Skip to main content

How to Watch Champions League: Benfica vs. Ajax: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Champions League knockout stages get back underway with a battle between continental heavyweights Benfica and Ajax on Wednesday.

The final batch of first-leg fixtures get underway in the Champions League’s last 16 on Wednesday when Benfica will host Ajax in a clash between European juggernauts.

Two-time champions Benfica welcome four-time continental kings Ajax, who is hoping to translate its dominant domestic form back onto the Champions League stage.

How to Watch: Benfica vs. Ajax Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: Benfica TV

It’s been 60 years since the Eagles were last crowned conquerors of Europe, winning back-to-back European titles in 1961 and 1962 when it was the hallowed Eusebio leading their line.

Interim manager Nelson Veríssimo has a tall order on his hands recapturing the might of that golden age, especially when Benfica has won only two of its last six in all competitions and sits third in the Primeira Liga.

The Lisbon giants drew 2-2 at Santa Clara Friday and now sit 12 points below Portuguese leaders Porto, leaving the Champions League as their only realistic shot at silverware this season.

Ajax, meanwhile, continues to look indefatigable under Erik ten Hag and are five points in front at the top of the Eredivisie, one of three titles it can still claim this term.

The Godenzonen’s attack in particular should set alarm bells ringing in Lisbon considering only Bayern Munich (22) managed to best Ajax’s 20 goals during the Champions League group stage.

Benfica just so happened to be in Bayern’s Group E lineup and made the most of Barcelona’s transition woes to reach the last 16 ahead of the Catalan colossi.

Granted, Veríssimo’s side advanced by the skin of its teeth and with 10 points fewer than table-toppers Bayern, while Ajax was one of just three teams to win all six of its pool fixtures.

Domestic form and the fact Ajax has reached the semifinals of this competition as recently as 2019 would suggest the Dutch dynamos will be favorites ahead of its visit to Portugal.

Benfica hasn't advanced beyond the Champions League’s last 16 since 2016, though consecutive clean sheets against even the current Barca team is nothing to be sniffed at.

