    December 8, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Benfica vs. Dynamo Kyiv: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Group E play in the UEFA Champions League concludes Wednesday with Benfica taking on Dynamo Kyiv.
    The third and fourth place teams in UEFA Champions League Group E will face on Wednesday, as Benfica (five points) takes on Dynamo Kyiv (one point).

    Match Date: Dec. 8, 2021

    Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 3

    Dynamo Kyiv is already eliminated from advancing after this match, as the team has one draw and four losses so far. But for Benfica, this match will offer the team a great chance to advance to the knockout phase.

    While Benfica enters Wednesday two points behind Barcelona, Barcelona has to face first-place Bayern Munich, which has won all five of its matches. If Bayern keeps that up, a Benfica victory over Dynamo Kyiv would send the team through and move Barcelona to third, which would transfer it to Europa League.

    The first meeting of these clubs ended in a 0-0 draw. Benfica took 12 shots to Dynamo Kyiv's eight, but both sides had four shots on target. Benfica had possession for 69% of the match.

    That draw was Dynamo Kyiv's best result, while Benfica has one win in the tournament, defeating Barcelona 3-0, with Darwin Nunez scoring two goals in the win.

    In domestic play, Benfica is third in Primeira Liga behind Porto and Sporting, while Dynamo Kyiv is tied atop the Ukrainian Premier League with Shakhtar Donetsk. 

    These teams have met five times before. Benfica has won three of them, with one draw and one Dynamo Kyiv victory back in 1991.

