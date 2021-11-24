Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Besiktas vs. Ajax: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ajax looks to stay unbeaten in Champions League group play.
    Author:

    UEFA Champions League group play continues on Wednesday as Ajax—first in Group C with four wins in four matches—takes on a Besiktas team that is last in Group C with four losses in four matches.

    How to Watch Besiktas vs. Ajax Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Galavisión

    Live Stream Besiktas vs. Ajax on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The first meeting of these clubs really highlighted the disparity here, as Ajax won 2-0 in a match where it dominated more than the final scoreline suggests.

    Steven Berghuis and Sébastien Haller each scored goals in the first half, with Ajax taking 22 shots in the match. Seven of those were on target, while Besiktas took just four shots, none of which were on target. Ajax had possession for 71% of the match.

    Besiktas lost 4-0 to Sporting in the last Champions League match for the team, while Ajax defeated Dortmund 3-1.

    Ajax currently leads the Eredivisie with 30 points. The team has 42 goals in 13 matches, while allowing just two goals all season. 

    Besiktas is ninth in the Super Lig, with 20 points through 13 matches.

    These two sides have met five times before, with Ajax winning all five times. Meanwhile, Besiktas has lost six Champions League matches in a row.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

