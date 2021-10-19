UEFA Champions League group play returns Tuesday as Besiktas takes on Sporting CP in Group C.

As part of a tough Group C in the UEFA Champions League, Besiktas and Sporting CP are fighting for third place behind Ajax and Borussia Dortmund, but that just makes Tuesday's match between the two squads that much more important.

How to Watch Besiktas vs. Sporting CP:

Besiktas currently sits in fourth in the Turkish Süper Lig, with a 5-2-2 record through nine games. But the team hasn't been as successful in the Champions League, losing both of its matches so far, 2–1 to Dortmund and then 2–0 to Ajax.

Francisco Montero scored the team's only goal so far in the Champions League, but it came in the 94th minute of the loss to Dortmund.

Sporting CP is third in Portugal's Primeiria Liga but sits last in Group C of the Champions League due to its minus-five goal differential. Of all the teams competing in the Champions League, only Barcelona and Malmö have a worse goal differential.

Winless so far, the team has a 5–1 loss to Ajax and a 1–0 loss to Dortmund. The only goal belonged to Paulinho, who scored in the 33rd minute against Ajax.

Sporting CP has now lost nine of its last 12 Champions League matches.