    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Besiktas vs. Sporting CP: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UEFA Champions League group play returns Tuesday as Besiktas takes on Sporting CP in Group C.
    Author:

    As part of a tough Group C in the UEFA Champions League, Besiktas and Sporting CP are fighting for third place behind Ajax and Borussia Dortmund, but that just makes Tuesday's match between the two squads that much more important.

    How to Watch Besiktas vs. Sporting CP:

    Game Date: Oct. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Galavisión

    You can live stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Besiktas currently sits in fourth in the Turkish Süper Lig, with a 5-2-2 record through nine games. But the team hasn't been as successful in the Champions League, losing both of its matches so far, 2–1 to Dortmund and then 2–0 to Ajax.

    Francisco Montero scored the team's only goal so far in the Champions League, but it came in the 94th minute of the loss to Dortmund.

    Sporting CP is third in Portugal's Primeiria Liga but sits last in Group C of the Champions League due to its minus-five goal differential. Of all the teams competing in the Champions League, only Barcelona and Malmö have a worse goal differential.

    Winless so far, the team has a 5–1 loss to Ajax and a 1–0 loss to Dortmund. The only goal belonged to Paulinho, who scored in the 33rd minute against Ajax.

    Sporting CP has now lost nine of its last 12 Champions League matches.

    How To Watch

    October
    19
    2021

    Besiktas vs. Sporting CP

    TV CHANNEL: Galavisión
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Virginia Soccer
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Besiktas vs. Sporting CP

    44 minutes ago
    Manchester City
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Club Brugge vs. Manchester City

    44 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Celtic vs. Ferencváros

    2 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrate after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/18/2021

    15 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/18/2021

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16971118
    MLB

    How to Watch ALCS Game 3: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16933102
    NFL

    How to Watch Bills at Titans

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16605330
    WWE

    How to Watch 'Monday Night Raw'

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16972308
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Maple Leafs

    17 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy