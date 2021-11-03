Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Ajax: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The top two teams in Group C meet on Wednesday in the Champions League when Borussia Dortmund and Ajax face off.
    Group C leader Ajax (nine points) will face second-place Dortmund (six points) on Wednesday.

    Ajax has been dominant so far in group play, scoring 11 goals while allowing just one. That plus-10 goal differential is the second-best in the Champions League behind Bayern Munich, which is at plus-12.

    In the first meeting of these teams, Ajax won 4-0, with Daley Blind, Antony and Sébastien Haller each scoring, plus an 11th-minute own goal from Dortmund. That was the largest win by a Dutch team over a German team since 1976.

    Ajax current leads the Eredivisie through 11 matches.

    Dortmund struggled against Ajax but won its other two group stage contests, 2-1 over Besiktas and 1-0 against Sporting. Donyell Malen scored the winning goal against Sporting.

    Dortmund is second in the Bundesliga right now, one point behind leader Bayern Munich.

    In five previous Champions League meetings between these teams, Ajax has three wins, while Dortmund has the other two victories. 

    Dortmund has either won or drew in 10 consecutive Champions League home games, dating back to 2017.

