    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dortmund and Besiktas meet to close Group C play in the UEFA Champions League.
    Author:

    Third-place Borussia Dortmund and fourth-place Besiktas will take to the pitch on Tuesday for one last match in Group C of the UEFA Champions League, with both teams already eliminated from advancing to the knockout round.

    How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Besiktas Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 7, 2021

    Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 3

    Live Stream Borussia Dortmund vs. Besiktas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Dortmund is locked into third place in Group C, which will automatically qualify the team to transfer to the Europa League.

    As for Besiktas, the team has lost all five of its matches and is eliminated from advancing at all. The team has scored just three goals through five games, the fourth-fewest out of all the Champions League teams, with only Malmö FF, Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk.

    Dortmund won the first meeting of these teams 2–1, with Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland both scoring in the first half to give Dortmund a 2–0 lead. Besiktas got things closer in second-half stoppage time with a Francisco Montero goal.

    That was Dortmund's third-ever meeting with Besiktas, with the German team winning all three of the meetings.

    In domestic play, Dortmund is second to Bayern Munich in Bundesliga, while Besiktas is in ninth right now in the Turkish Süper Lig.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

