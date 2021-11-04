The bottom teams in Group A meet in the UEFA Europa League.

The third-place Rangers (three points) and fourth-place Brøndby (one point) will play on Thursday as Group A play in the Europa League continues.

How to Watch Brøndby vs. Rangers Today:

Match Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 6

Brøndby's best result so far came on the first matchday of Europa League, when it played Sparta Prague to a scoreless draw. It followed that up with two losses, including one to Rangers in the last matchday, falling 2-0.

Rangers got goals from Leon Balogun and Kemar Roofe in that win, while Brøndby struggled, taking just six shots, with none of them being on target. Rangers, on the other hand, had nine shots on target.

In fact, Brøndby's offensive struggles make it the only team that hasn't scored a goal in the Europa League this year.

Brøndby is currently in sixth place in the Danish Superliga with 21 points, while Rangers is the leading team in the Scottish Premiership with eight wins in 12 matches.

This is Brøndby's first home match against a Scottish team since 2016. Rangers has historically performed well against Danish clubs, winning eight of the nine matches against them in European competition.

