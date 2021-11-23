Atalanta faces BSC Young Boys in a close Group F battle in the Champions League.

UEFA Champions League Group F is still up for grabs heading into the final two matchdays, with just four points separating the teams tied at the top, Manchester United and Villarreal, from last-place BSC Young Boys, which will face Atalanta on Tuesday.

How to Watch BSC Young Boys vs. Atalanta Today:

Match Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 3

The top two teams in the group will head to the Champions League playoffs, while the third-place team qualifies for Europa League.

This is the second meeting of these clubs in the group stage, with Atalanta winning the first meeting 1–0. Matteo Pessina scored the lone goal for Atalanta in the 68th minute. The team took 13 shots, while Young Boys took just three.

Atalanta drew Manchester United in its most recent Champions League match, while Young Boys lost to Villarreal.

In domestic play, Young Boys is currently in fourth place in the Swiss Super League, six points behind leader FC Zurich.

Atalanta is fourth in Serie A with 25 points, putting the club seven points behind Napoli and Milan.

The earlier meeting between these clubs was the first time the two opponents had met.

