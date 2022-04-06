Spanish leaders Real Madrid travel to Chelsea in a reimagining of last season's Champions League semifinals.

For the second time in as many seasons, Chelsea hopes to use Real Madrid as a stepping stone to Champions League glory as the pair collides once more in the knockout stages.

Thomas Tuchel’s Blues beat Los Blancos in last season’s semifinals en route to their second Champions League crown and are looking for a repeat in the opening leg of this year’s final eight on Wednesday.

Game Date: April 6, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, Univision

You can stream Chelsea vs. Real Madrid on fuboTV

Confidence in the Chelsea camp will have been crushed, however, by Saturday’s 4-1 thrashing at home to Brentford, the Blues’ biggest-ever defeat to their west London rivals.

Antonio Rudiger’s goal-of-the-season contender put Chelsea on course for what would have been a 19th straight home game without defeat (90 minutes only). However, the Bees hit back to sting their hosts in style as Christian Eriksen scored his first club goal since suffering a heart attack at Euro 2020:

Real also found themselves on the wrong end of a four-goal collapse after losing 4-0 at home to Barcelona just prior to the recent international break, though they’ve since returned to winning ways.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men remain some 12 points clear at La Liga’s summit and will savor the fact they overcame a 1-0 deficit to knock French titans Paris Saint-Germain out in the previous round (3-2 on aggregate).

That was in large part thanks to their top scorer of the past three campaigns (and on course for a fourth), Karim Benzema, who has scored 10 goals in his last six appearances.

The striker’s absence was sorely felt in that one-sided defeat to Barca, and Chelsea will know their chances of advancing will rest heavily on how they fare in minimizing his impact.

Real will be bolstered by the returns of midfield anchor Casemiro and left back Ferland Mendy following suspensions, though former Chelsea favorite Eden Hazard will not face his old club.

Ben Chilwell is the only confirmed absentee for Tuchel’s hosts, meanwhile, though Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also under pressure to prove their fitness at the 11th hour.

