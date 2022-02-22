In this Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match, LOSC Lille looks to continue its strong play.

Lille won Group G of the UEFA Champions League with 11 points after winning the last three matches in group play. Now the club will take on Chelsea in the Round of 16.

LOSC tied with FC Metz in a 0–0 draw in its latest match in Ligue 1 play. LOSC was able to generate 13 shots but only had one on target while maintaining possession for 64% of the match.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Lille Today:

Match Date: Feb. 22, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Galavisión

Chelsea has won its last five matches, including a 2–1 Club World Cup overtime final match against Palmeiras. Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz scored in the match

The club's latest match was against Crystal Palace, a 1–0 victory with a goal by Hakim Ziyech.

In Champions League group play, Chelsea took second to Juventus.

This should be one of the more exciting matchups in Round of 16 play. Tune in at 2:30 p.m. ET to see the match.

