Can Chelsea rebound from a loss in its last Champions League match when it faces Malmo FF?

In a battle of Group H teams in the UEFA Champions League, Chelsea—tied for second in the group with three points—will face last-place Malmo.

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Malmo FF

Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

The first two games haven't been kind to Malmo, as the team has two losses, zero goals and a goal differential of minus-seven.

The team does lead the Allsvenskan after 23 games, with 44 points, tying it with Djurgårdens and AIK. Malmo's goal differential of plus-23 has it in front of those two clubs.

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Juventus in its last Champions League match but opens the group stage with a 1-0 win over Zenit. Romelu Lukaku scored the team's only goal so far this Champions League season.

These teams last faced in the 2018-19 Europa League, with Chelsea winning both games by a 5-1 aggregate score.

Chelsea is undefeated all-time against Swedish clubs. The team has also been dominant in Champions League group stages. Since 2013, the team has lost just twice during this part of the Champions League schedule.