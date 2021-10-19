    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Club Brugge vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Champions League group stage continues with Tuesday's match between Club Brugge and Manchester City.
    Author:

    Club Brugge sits second in the Champions League Group A standings with one win and one draw through two matches. The club will try to keep its position Tuesday as it faces third-place Manchester City.

    In its two matches so far, Club Brugge beat RB Leipzig 2–1 on a goal from Mats Rits in the 41st minute and they drew with Paris Saint-Germain 1–1.

    Manchester City is 1-0-1 in group stage play so far, with a 6–3 win against RB Leipzig 6-3 but a 2–0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on goals from Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi.

    How to Watch Club Brugge vs. Manchester City Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: UNIMAS

    You can live stream Club Brugge vs. Manchester City on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Manchester City wants to bounce back from that loss to PSG with a big win in this match. To do that, the team will rely on the scoring potential of forwards Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres and midfielders Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

    The defense is also going to need to step up after letting up three goals to Leipzig and two to PSG. João Cancelo has 16 tackles already, so he has to be a focal point, along with Rúben Dias, who has 16 clearances to lead the team.

    Club Brugge is making a statement so far in Champions League play. They will look for midfielder Hans Vanaken is going to have to get on the score sheet again against Manchester City.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    19
    2021

    Club Brugge vs. Manchester City

    TV CHANNEL: UNIMAS
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Virginia Soccer
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Besiktas vs. Sporting CP

    20 minutes ago
    Manchester City
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Club Brugge vs. Manchester City

    20 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Celtic vs. Ferencváros

    2 hours ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrate after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/18/2021

    15 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/18/2021

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16971118
    MLB

    How to Watch ALCS Game 3: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16933102
    NFL

    How to Watch Bills at Titans

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16605330
    WWE

    How to Watch 'Monday Night Raw'

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16972308
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Maple Leafs

    17 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy