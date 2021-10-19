Club Brugge sits second in the Champions League Group A standings with one win and one draw through two matches. The club will try to keep its position Tuesday as it faces third-place Manchester City.

In its two matches so far, Club Brugge beat RB Leipzig 2–1 on a goal from Mats Rits in the 41st minute and they drew with Paris Saint-Germain 1–1.

Manchester City is 1-0-1 in group stage play so far, with a 6–3 win against RB Leipzig 6-3 but a 2–0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on goals from Idrissa Gueye and Lionel Messi.

How to Watch Club Brugge vs. Manchester City Online:

Game Date: Oct. 19, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS

You can live stream Club Brugge vs. Manchester City on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Manchester City wants to bounce back from that loss to PSG with a big win in this match. To do that, the team will rely on the scoring potential of forwards Gabriel Jesus and Ferran Torres and midfielders Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The defense is also going to need to step up after letting up three goals to Leipzig and two to PSG. João Cancelo has 16 tackles already, so he has to be a focal point, along with Rúben Dias, who has 16 clearances to lead the team.

Club Brugge is making a statement so far in Champions League play. They will look for midfielder Hans Vanaken is going to have to get on the score sheet again against Manchester City.

Regional restrictions may apply.