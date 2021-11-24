Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Club Brugge vs. RB Leipzig: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The bottom two teams in Group A meet in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday when Club Brugge and RB Leipzig face off.
    Author:

    It's going to be tough for either third-place Club Brugge or fourth-place RB Leipzig to get out of their current spots in UEFA Champions League Group A. Brugge is four points back of a spot in the 16-team playoff with two matches left, while Leipzig is three points back of Brugge for third, a spot that qualifies a team for next year's Europa League.

    How to Watch Club Brugge vs. RB Leipzig Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 4

    Live Stream Club Brugge vs. RB Leipzig on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is the second meeting of these clubs in the group stage. The sides first faced in September, with Brugge coming out in front 2-1.

    Leipzig got off to an early lead in that one, with Christopher Nkunku scoring in the fifth minute. But Brugge fought back, equalizing things in the 22nd minute with a Hans Vanaken goal before Mats Rits put the club up for good in the 41st minute.

    Brugge won despite only taking eight shots and having possession for just 33% of the match.

    Leipzig drew PSG 2-2 in its last Champions League match, while Brugge lost 4-1 to Manchester City.

    In domestic play, Brugge is currently third in the Belgian Pro League with 27 points, tied with Antwerp and seven points behind leader Union Saint-Gilloise. Leipzig is seventh in Bundesliga with 18 points, tied with Mainz and Monchengladbach.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    24
    2021

    Club Brugge vs. RB Leipzig

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 4
    Time
    2:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
