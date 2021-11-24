How to Watch Club Brugge vs. RB Leipzig

The bottom two teams in Group A meet in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday when Club Brugge and RB Leipzig face off.

It's going to be tough for either third-place Club Brugge or fourth-place RB Leipzig to get out of their current spots in UEFA Champions League Group A. Brugge is four points back of a spot in the 16-team playoff with two matches left, while Leipzig is three points back of Brugge for third, a spot that qualifies a team for next year's Europa League.

This is the second meeting of these clubs in the group stage. The sides first faced in September, with Brugge coming out in front 2-1.

Leipzig got off to an early lead in that one, with Christopher Nkunku scoring in the fifth minute. But Brugge fought back, equalizing things in the 22nd minute with a Hans Vanaken goal before Mats Rits put the club up for good in the 41st minute.

Brugge won despite only taking eight shots and having possession for just 33% of the match.

Leipzig drew PSG 2-2 in its last Champions League match, while Brugge lost 4-1 to Manchester City.

In domestic play, Brugge is currently third in the Belgian Pro League with 27 points, tied with Antwerp and seven points behind leader Union Saint-Gilloise. Leipzig is seventh in Bundesliga with 18 points, tied with Mainz and Monchengladbach.

