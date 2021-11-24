How to Watch Club Brugge vs. RB Leipzig: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
It's going to be tough for either third-place Club Brugge or fourth-place RB Leipzig to get out of their current spots in UEFA Champions League Group A. Brugge is four points back of a spot in the 16-team playoff with two matches left, while Leipzig is three points back of Brugge for third, a spot that qualifies a team for next year's Europa League.
How to Watch Club Brugge vs. RB Leipzig Today:
Match Date: Nov. 24, 2021
Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: TUDNxtra 4
Live Stream Club Brugge vs. RB Leipzig on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
This is the second meeting of these clubs in the group stage. The sides first faced in September, with Brugge coming out in front 2-1.
Leipzig got off to an early lead in that one, with Christopher Nkunku scoring in the fifth minute. But Brugge fought back, equalizing things in the 22nd minute with a Hans Vanaken goal before Mats Rits put the club up for good in the 41st minute.
Brugge won despite only taking eight shots and having possession for just 33% of the match.
Leipzig drew PSG 2-2 in its last Champions League match, while Brugge lost 4-1 to Manchester City.
In domestic play, Brugge is currently third in the Belgian Pro League with 27 points, tied with Antwerp and seven points behind leader Union Saint-Gilloise. Leipzig is seventh in Bundesliga with 18 points, tied with Mainz and Monchengladbach.
