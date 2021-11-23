Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    How to Watch FC Dynamo Kyiv vs. Bayern Munich: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Bayern looks to stay unbeaten in Champions League group play.
    The UEFA Champions League resumes Tuesday, with first-place Bayern Munich (12 points) taking on fourth-place Dynamo Kyiv (one point) in a Group E contest.

    How to Watch FC Dynamo Kyiv vs. Bayern Munich Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 23, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Galavisión

    Live Stream FC Dynamo Kyiv vs. Bayern Munich on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Bayern Munich comes into this match with wins in all four of its Champions League matches so far, including a 5–0 win in the first meeting with Dynamo Kyiv.

    In that match, Robert Lewandowski scored two first-half goals, while the floodgates opened up late in the second half, with Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting each finding the back of the net.

    Bayern look 22 shots, with eight on target, while Dynamo Kyiv took six, with just two on target. Bayern maintained possession for 64% of the match.

    Dynamo Kyiv has played Bayern seven times in Champions League play all-time, losing five of those with one win and one draw.

    In the Ukrainian Premier League, Dynamo Kyiv is currently tied with Shakhtar Donetsk at the top with 38 points, though Kyiv has the lead due to goal differential.

    Bayern also currently leads in its domestic league, holding a one-point advantage over Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

    Bayern has already locked up a spot in the round of 16, while Kyiv needs a win in one of its last two matches to have a shot at not finishing last in the group.

    How To Watch

    FC Dynamo Kyiv vs. Bayern Munich

    TV CHANNEL: Galavisión
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
