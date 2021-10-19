Real Madrid looks to rebound from a loss in its last Champions League contest when it takes on FC Shakhtar Donetsk.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk is looking for its first Champions League group stage win this year, but in order to get it, it will have to get past Real Madrid.

How to Watch FC Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid



Game Date: Oct. 19, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Real Madrid is coming off a 2–1 loss to Group D leader Sheriff in the second game of group play after defeating Inter Milan 1–0 to open the group stage. Karim Benzema scored the team's only goal against Sheriff.

Real Madrid sits second in La Liga, tied with Sevilla, Atlético Madrid and Osasuna with 17 points each.

FC Shakhtar Donetsk has a loss and a draw so far, with a 2–0 loss to Sheriff and then a 0–0 draw with Inter Milan. It was the third time in a row that Donetsk and Milan had played to a draw.

The team is currently second to Dynamo Kyiv in the Ukrainian Premier League, with 26 points to Kyiv's 29 points.

Real Madrid lost both its matches against Dontesk in the group stage last season, marking just the fifth time that Real Madrid lost the home-and-away both in a group stage. It has only lost three straight Champions League matches to an opponent twice before.