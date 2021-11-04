How to Watch Ferencvaros vs. Celtic

The basement dwellers of Group G collide, as Ferencvaros faces potential elimination from the Europa League if it fails to defeat Celtic.

It was a victory over Ferencvaros that gave Celtic its first points of the Europa League campaign last month, and the Bhoys will hope their Hungarian hosts prove a lucky charm once again on Thursday.

A 2-0 win in Glasgow kept alive what slim hopes Celtic has of reaching the round of 32, though both teams are in must-win territory from here on out as they look to escape Group G.

The situation is all the more desperate for Ferencvaros, which sits at the bottom of the pool having yet to take a point in three games thus far. Ange Postecoglou’s side was rewarded for its efforts following leaky defeats to Bayer Leverkusen (4-0) and Real Betis (4-3).

The Scots were dominant at Celtic Park and will hope a rematch against the same opponent leads to the same end result, though they’ll do so without a list of first-team players.

Defenders Christopher Jullien, Carl Starfelt and Greg Taylor are set to sit out, while playmaker Tomas Rogic and winger Karamoko Dembele will also be out of contention for the trip to Budapest.

Ferencvaros manager Peter Stöger's only major worry is midfielder Dávid Sigér, who is still recovering after he suffered a knee ligament injury in July.

Celtic makes the trip having gone unbeaten in its last seven outings, although a 0-0 draw at home to Livingston on Saturday was a frustrating way to end its recent win streak.

Third place still appears to be the best either Celtic or Ferencvaros can hope for in Group G behind Betis or Leverkusen, but a nothing-to-lose attitude could spur either team to impress in Budapest.