Liverpool is the favorite to win against Inter Milan in UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday. Will they come out on top?

Liverpool will return to UEFA Champions League play today against Inter Milan in Italy. The Reds have not made it past the quarterfinals since 2019, but under Jurgen Klopp's leadership, they were able to make it out of a very competitive group stage, winning all six of their group play matches.

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Liverpool Today:

Match Date: Feb 16, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WIFR - Rockford, IL)

Klopp has several attacking players to choose from to put pressure on Inter. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will be back to put their best foot forward for the club and provide the offense with speed and mobility up top.

Inter Milan will be led by coach Simone Inzaghi as they look to progress in the tournament. While the team finished second with 10 points in group play behind Real Madrid, historically, they have struggled against English clubs.

After coming away winless in their last two games (a 2-1 loss to AC Milan and a 1-1 draw with Napoli), they will look to bounce back against a very strong Liverpool team to pick up a victory.

Tune in to see who is able to rise to the occasion and walk away with a result.

