    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Inter Milan vs. FC Shakhtar Donetsk: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Inter Milan looks for its third group stage win in a row in the Champions League.
    Author:

    UEFA Champions League group play continues on Wednesday, with second-place Inter (seven points) taking on fourth-place Shakhtar Donetsk (one point) in a Group D contest.

    How to Watch Inter vs. FC Shakhtar Donetsk Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 24, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream Inter vs. FC Shakhtar Donetsk on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    A win by Inter would put it in a good position to advance to the 16-team playoff, especially if Sheriff is unable to score any points in its match against Real Madrid.

    The first match between Inter and Donetsk was actually the only time Donetsk hasn't lost during group play though, with the match ending in a 0-0 draw. Inter only had possession for 34% of the match and had just two shots on target.

    But Inter has responded with wins in its past two matches, both 3-1 victories over Sheriff.

    In domestic play, Inter currently sits third in Serie A, four points behind Napoli and Milan.

    Shakhtar Donetsk is second in the Ukrainian Premier League with 38 points, the same number as leader Dynamo Kyiv, though the team has a goal differential of plus-32 to Kyiv's plus-33.

    The last six matches between these teams have featured two Inter Milan wins and four draws. Shakhtar Donetsk has only scored one total goal in six tries. The past three meetings have been scoreless draws.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

